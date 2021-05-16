Expand / Collapse search

People in Little Village warned to watch out for robbers

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Little Village
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Police are warning of a string of robberies reported in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone walked into a business, flashed or implied they were armed, and demanded money or personal property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

  • About 2:45 p.m. April 28 in the 2700 block of South Kostner Avenue;
  • About 9:35 p.m. May 5 in the 4200 block of West 26th Street;
  • About 8:50 p.m. May 8 in the 4100 block of West 26th Street; and
  • About 9:10 p.m. May 11 in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Teenagers vaccinated at special clinic in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood

Teenagers 16 to 18 and their families were invited. About 200 teenagers signed up in advance. Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for use in people aged 16 to 18.