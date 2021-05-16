People in Little Village warned to watch out for robbers

Police are warning of a string of robberies reported in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone walked into a business, flashed or implied they were armed, and demanded money or personal property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

About 2:45 p.m. April 28 in the 2700 block of South Kostner Avenue;

About 9:35 p.m. May 5 in the 4200 block of West 26th Street;

About 8:50 p.m. May 8 in the 4100 block of West 26th Street; and

About 9:10 p.m. May 11 in the 4000 block of West 26th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP