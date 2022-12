Peoples Gas is helping Chicago families this winter with a $5 million donation to their "Share the Warmth" program.

The program provides heating grants for 25,000 lower-income households.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Over the past five years, Peoples Gas has provided $15 million to the "Share the Warmth" program.

For more information, or to see if you are eligible for this program, click here.