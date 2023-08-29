Peoples Gas honors two utility workers for life-saving actions

Peoples Gas is honoring two of its utility workers for their life-saving efforts.

Dominique Westbrook and Cesar Arreola-Sandoval each received recognition at a special ceremony Tuesday morning.

Arreola-Sandoval helped save a man he found slumped over in a home he had been responding to on May 15 in Garfield Park. He immediately performed CPR and called paramedics, according to a statement from the company.

Just one week later, Westbrook was driving to a routine call in Evergreen Park on the Southwest Side when she came across a crash involving an overturned SUV and immediately jumped in to help rescue two people trapped inside.

The company says they prepare their workers for anything they might come across.

"Preparation is crucial as well. Peoples Gas, our union Local 18007, conduct training that prepares our team members for the very difficult situations that they may encounter," said Torrance Hinton, President of Peoples Gas.

"Right away, I told the landlord to call 911 and I started doing CPR. It was just something we were taught to do," Arreola-Sandoval said.

"I'm very happy that I was able to use my training and experience to help fellow Chicagoans when they needed it," Westbrook said.

Medics say this is a great example of everyday use of CPR, and encourage more people to learn it.