Peoples Gas outage affects 1,300 customers in Logan Square

More than a thousand Peoples Gas customers in the Logan Square area were without heat for a second day Wednesday as the utility company said service could be restored by that evening.

The outage, which began about 2 p.m. Tuesday, affected 1,300 customers in the area south of Belden Avenue, north of Armitage Avenue, west of Hamlin Avenue and east of Kedzie Avenue, according to Peoples Gas spokesman David Schwartz.

Schwartz didn’t specify the cause of the service disruption, but said it affected nearly half of the people living within that boundary.

Crews expect to have the gas flowing to the main lines by noon Wednesday, but the process of restoring service to each household, which includes relighting pilot lights, could take into Wednesday evening, he said.

Charles Williams, who lives in the 3400 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, said his family noticed the heat was out late Tuesday morning, and spent several hours checking with the landlord if the furnace was broken.

It wasn’t until 6:30 p.m. that his family got a robocall from Peoples Gas acknowledging the outage and informing them that crews planned to fix the issue by Tuesday night, Williams said. At 10:30 p.m., Williams said he got a second robocall from Peoples Gas that said the outage would be fixed sometime Wednesday.

"I wasn’t necessarily upset, but they could’ve told us earlier," Williams said. "That would’ve been cool if they told us we had an outage, but it was at the end of the day after we talked with our landlord. That would’ve saved some time."

Peoples Gas spokeswoman Danisha Hall said this service disruption was a "tricker one" because it involved shutting down service at individual properties. Another issue was that many gas meters were located inside buildings, she said.

Restoring gas service will also be labor intensive, since gas crews need to physically enter homes and require an adult in the home be present, Hall said.