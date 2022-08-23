PepsiCo to provide Gatorade for Chicago school's football team

A Chicago high school football team was at the right place, doing the right thing at the right time.

Kouri Marshall with the nonprofit ‘ChiGivesBack’ saw about 15 members of the Urban Prep Academy Football Team inside the Walgreens on 34th and King Drive buying Gatorade two weeks ago.

What astonished him most was that the teens allowed an elderly woman to go in front of them in line.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The teens were buying bags of Gatorade, but didn't have enough to pay for it. That is when Marshall decided to make a few phone calls.

"I contacted one of our partners at PepsiCo, Armando, whom we've worked with before and told him we wanna bless this young sports team and he immediately said yes. And then we worked out the details and logistics and here we are today," Marshall said.

PepsiCo has agreed to replenish the team's Gatorade for the rest of the football season.