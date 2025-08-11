Perseid meteor shower: How to view the spectacle in Chicago and when it peaks

The Brief The Perseid meteor shower will peak Tuesday night, with the potential for 50–100 meteors per hour in ideal conditions. Light pollution and a bright moon will limit visibility in the Chicago area. The best viewing is after midnight from open, dark areas—no telescope required.



The Perseid meteor shower—one of the year’s most anticipated celestial shows—is peaking Tuesday night, but Chicago-area stargazers may have to manage expectations.

What we know:

Each year at this time, the Earth passes through a debris field left by the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. When those tiny particles hit the Earth’s atmosphere at about 134,000 mph, they vaporize, leaving behind a luminous trail.

Those are called the Perseid Meteors (pronounced PURR-see-id).

This year, the peak time will be late Tuesday night, but meteors can be seen for several days surrounding the peak time. From a totally dark (and I mean DARK sky location) 50-100 Perseids per hour are visible during the peak few hours.

Now, how about some reality? Nowhere in our viewing area do we have a truly dark sky. There is light pollution everywhere of varying amounts. So that cuts into the potential viewing rates.

Still, brighter meteors can be seen from anywhere in Chicagoland. Two factors may impact this year’s prime viewing, however. One is the waning gibbous moon. It will be so bright that many fainter meteors won’t be seen. The other factor is any cloud cover. It does look like there will be at least some cloudiness that night, but there could be some clearing in time for a view.

How to view them:

It's easy. Find a spot with an open view of as much of the sky as possible. You do NOT need to look at any particular part of the sky. The best views typically are enjoyed gazing straight overhead. Lying flat on a blanket can provide a comfortable position. I’d recommend mosquito repellent!

The best time to watch is after midnight when the Earth is oriented into the debris stream. They are called the Perseids because they radiate from the part of the sky where the constellation Perseus is located. This is NOT where people should stare, however. Telescopes are useless for meteors, but there are opportunities for long-exposure photography.