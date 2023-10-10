Person arrested for shooting at Chicago cops in Englewood, police say

A person was taken into custody after firing a shot at Chicago police officers Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

Around 2:45 p.m., police responded to the 6100 block of S. Wood St. for a report of a suspicious person.

When officers arrived at the scene, police say they approached an individual matching the description they were given to conduct an investigative stop. The individual then pulled out a gun and fired one shot at the officers.

At that time, the offender fled on foot but was later arrested in the 6100 block of S. Honore St. One handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

No officers discharged their weapons at any time, police said. No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.