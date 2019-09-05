Person critical after being pulled from Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach

A person is in critical condition after being pulled out of Lake Michigan Thursday near North Avenue Beach.

Authorities were called about 10 a.m. for reports of an unresponsive female in the water near the 1600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. Her age was not immediately known.

A bystander pulled her out of the lake and Chicago Fire Department paramedics took over performing CPR when they arrived, police said.

She regained consciousness and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.