Person dies after being struck by Blue Line train in West Garfield Park

A person died after being struck by a Blue Line train Tuesday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the male was sitting on the edge of a CTA Blue Line platform at Pulaski Road and Congress Parkway, when he stumbled and fell in front of the train, Chicago police said.

He was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet commented on his death.

Area Four detectives are investigating.