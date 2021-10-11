Expand / Collapse search

Elderly man dies after being struck by CTA bus in Buena Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Buena Park
CHICAGO - An 85-year-old man was fatally struck by a CTA bus Sunday evening in the Buena Park neighborhood.

A CTA bus was traveling northbound around 5:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Marine Drive when it hit the man, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as an 85-year-old Chicago resident by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.