Elderly man dies after being struck by CTA bus in Buena Park
CHICAGO - An 85-year-old man was fatally struck by a CTA bus Sunday evening in the Buena Park neighborhood.
A CTA bus was traveling northbound around 5:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Marine Drive when it hit the man, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified as an 85-year-old Chicago resident by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.