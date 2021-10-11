Elderly man dies after being struck by CTA bus in Buena Park

An 85-year-old man was fatally struck by a CTA bus Sunday evening in the Buena Park neighborhood.

A CTA bus was traveling northbound around 5:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of North Marine Drive when it hit the man, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was identified as an 85-year-old Chicago resident by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name hasn’t been released.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.

Advertisement

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.