Person dies after driving into brick fence in Flossmoor

A person died and another was injured after crashing their car into a brick fence Tuesday night in south suburban Flossmoor.

The crash happened at 10:48 p.m. near 2827 Volmer Road when a 1999 Chrysler left the roadway and crashed into a brick fence, police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

The Flossmoor Police Department and the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.