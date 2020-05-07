Person fatally shot during argument in Grand Crossing: police

article

A person was fatally shot Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side, police said.

A male was on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when he was involved in an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The male, of an unknown age, was struck in the face, shoulder and back, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.