Person fatally shot inside business on Chicago's Northwest Side

A person was killed after being shot in the chest inside of a business on Chicago's Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block on North Pulaski.

At about 4:13 p.m., a male victim, unknown age, was inside a business when he was approached by an offender who produced a handgun and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck in the chest, and transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No offenders are in custody.

Area detectives are investigating