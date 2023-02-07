Person fatally struck by car in Gresham

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was found after he had been hit by a car just before 3 a.m. in the 8800 block of South May Street, according to police.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene after the crash.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.