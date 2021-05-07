Body of woman pulled from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

The body of a woman was pulled from Lake Michigan Friday morning near Navy Pier, according to police.

The Chicago Police marine unit responded to call of a body in the water at 6:18 a.m. near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue.

They recovered the body of a woman, believed to be in her 30s.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details on the death.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.