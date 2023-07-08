Person found dead in West Chicago house fire

A residential fire in West Chicago left one person dead Saturday morning.

The West Chicago Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in the 2300 block of Barnhart Street around 2 a.m.

A person was found dead inside the residence as firefighters battled the blaze.

First responders remained on scene past noon while they continue the investigation into the fire.

The name of this victim is being withheld at this time as officials attempt to notify next of kin.

Parts of Barnhart Street and Bainbridge Boulevard remain closed. Please residents were asked to avoid the area.