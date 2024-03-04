Person found dead in Worth house fire

A person was found dead inside a burning home Monday morning in southwest suburban Worth.

Early Monday, police and fire officials responded to a blaze at a single-family home in the 10800 block of 71st Court. A male, who was believed to be a resident of the home, was found dead. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The fire was determined to be accidental by the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office.

No further information was provided.