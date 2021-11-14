Expand / Collapse search

Person found dead inside car in suburban pond, divers still checking to see if there are more victims

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:47PM
Westmont
WESTMONT, Illinois - Divers continued to search Sunday afternoon for other possible victims after a dead person was found inside a car in a pond in Westmont.

Firefighters and police were called on Sunday morning around 10:30 to 999 Oakmont Lane near Route 83. 

A water rescue team found one person dead in the car.

As of early Sunday afternoon, divers were still searching the pond to see if there are other victims. 

