Person found dead inside car in suburban pond, divers still checking to see if there are more victims

Divers continued to search Sunday afternoon for other possible victims after a dead person was found inside a car in a pond in Westmont.

Firefighters and police were called on Sunday morning around 10:30 to 999 Oakmont Lane near Route 83.

A water rescue team found one person dead in the car.

As of early Sunday afternoon, divers were still searching the pond to see if there are other victims.

