Person found dead inside McKinley Park building, investigation underway

The Brief A person was found unresponsive in a building in McKinley Park on Chicago's southwest side. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene; police have not confirmed their age. Area One detectives are conducting an investigation into the death.



Chicago police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a building in the city's McKinley Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

At around 11:28 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of West Pershing Road, where a person of unconfirmed age was discovered unresponsive inside a building. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the person has not been released, and no further details about the cause of death have been provided at this time.

Area One detectives are conducting a death investigation.