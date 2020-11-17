Person found dead on CTA tracks at Harold Washington Library stop

A person was found dead Tuesday on the CTA tracks at the Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren stop.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 8 p.m. and found the person dead on the tracks at the station, 26 W. Van Buren St., according to Chicago fire officials. Police sources said the person, a male, appeared on the tracks hours earlier, and that a conductor stopped the train before striking him.

Further details were not immediately available.

The CTA suspended Pink Line service about 8:10 p.m. between Polk and the Loop as a result of the collision. Trains are still running between 54th/Cermak and Polk, where they will be diverted to Racine so that commuters can continue on the Blue Line, according to the CTA.

Brown and Orange line trains will also merge routes to allow emergency crews to respond, the CTA said. Brown Line trains will run on the Orange Line tracks from Roosevelt to Midway, and Orange Line trains will run on the Brown Line tracks from the Merchandise Mart to Kimball.