Person found fatally shot inside car in Little Italy

Chicago police are investigating a fatal shooting in Little Italy Sunday morning.

A male victim whose age was not immediately known was found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 700 block of South Loomis Street at about 2:40 a.m.

Police say he was shot in the back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness told responding officers that he saw four offenders running after they shot towards the vehicle.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.