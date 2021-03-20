Person in custody after barricade situation in Joliet: police
JOLIET, Ill. - A barricade situation ended safely Saturday morning in suburban Joliet, police said.
About 5 a.m., officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 1300 block of Kinsey Avenue, and a person inside refused to get out, police said.
Negotiators were called to the scene, and the person surrendered to officers about 6:50 a.m., police said.
Police did not immediately release further details on the incident.