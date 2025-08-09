Person injured in rollover crash that shut down parts of I-88, police say

The Brief Crash Details: A single-vehicle rollover on eastbound I-88 near Milepost 108 in Elburn, Ill., entrapped one person inside. Injuries & Response: The victim was airlifted to a local hospital; the cause of the crash and injury severity remain unknown. Traffic Impact: Westbound lanes were closed and traffic diverted to Route 47, with the right shoulder reopening about an hour later.



One person was injured in a rollover crash on Saturday that shut down parts of I-88, according to the Illinois State Police.

What we don't know:

Around 1:51 p.m., police were called to eastbound I-88 near Milepost 108, Elburn, Ill., due to a single-vehicle rollover crash in which a person was entrapped inside the car.

The individual was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries.

Westbound traffic on I-88 experienced lane closures. Traffic was diverted to Route 47. About an hour later, the right shoulder opened up to traffic as crews cleared the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

It's unclear how the crash was caused, the identity of the driver or the severity of the injuries.