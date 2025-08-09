Person injured in rollover crash that shut down parts of I-88, police say
ELBURN, Ill. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Saturday that shut down parts of I-88, according to the Illinois State Police.
What we don't know:
Around 1:51 p.m., police were called to eastbound I-88 near Milepost 108, Elburn, Ill., due to a single-vehicle rollover crash in which a person was entrapped inside the car.
The individual was airlifted to a local hospital with injuries.
Westbound traffic on I-88 experienced lane closures. Traffic was diverted to Route 47. About an hour later, the right shoulder opened up to traffic as crews cleared the crash.
The investigation is still ongoing.
What we don't know:
It's unclear how the crash was caused, the identity of the driver or the severity of the injuries.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Illinois State Police.