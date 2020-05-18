Person intervening in burglary stabbed on NW Side

Police are looking for a person suspected of stabbing someone Friday on the Northwest Side.

Someone saw the suspect rifling through their unlocked parked vehicle about 9:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of West Catalpa Avenue, Chicago police said. When confronted, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm with a butcher knife and ran off.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-1 male weighing 180 pounds, police said. He was wearing a hoodie, a face mask, a dark brown T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.