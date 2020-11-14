Person killed after fight in backyard of home in Chatham: police

A person was killed after a fight with a group of people Saturday in the backyard of a home in Chatham on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Just after noon, a person was found unresponsive after getting into a “physical altercation” with multiple people in the backyard of a home in the 8200 block of South Dobson Avenue, police said.

The male, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified the male.

Area Two detectives are investigating.