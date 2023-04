A person was killed in a fire at a commercial building in East Garfield Park Friday morning.

Police say a fire was put out at a building in the first block of North Kedzie Avenue around 5:53 a.m.

An unidentified female was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.

No arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by Area Three detectives.