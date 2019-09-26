Person killed in Harvey rollover crash

article

A driver was killed after being thrown from an SUV in a rollover crash Thursday in south suburban Harvey.

The crash happened about 11 a.m. in the 16200 block of South Halsted Street, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.

Witnesses said a black SUV was southbound on Halsted when it suddenly took off at a high speed and hit a pole. The driver was thrown from the rolling vehicle and landed in the parking lot of a nearby Dunkin’, 16242 S. Halsted St.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the fatality.