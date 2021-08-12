Person of interest being questioned after a baby was found inside discarded dresser on Northwest Side

A person of interest in being questioned after a baby was found in the drawer of a discarded dresser in Montclare on the Northwest Side Tuesday.

Chicago police say a woman discovered the boy in an alley in the 2300 block of North Oak Park Avenue around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The woman reportedly cared for the infant until EMS crews arrived.

Police are seeking to identify this baby boy, who is less than a week old and was found in an alley Tuesday on the Northwest Side | Chicago police

Officials said trash pickup was underway Wednesday morning in the area where the infant was found. But it wasn’t clear if the dresser was close enough to the curb that it would have been hauled away by trash collection crews.

Fire officials say the baby was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and is in good condition.

Advertisement

Police are trying to identify the baby boy.