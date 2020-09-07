Person of interest questioned in fatal stabbing at Walgreens in Wicker Park

Police are questioning someone in connection with the stabbing death of a 32-year-old woman Sunday at her job at Walgreens in Wicker Park on the North Side.

About 9:35 a.m., she was working at the Walgreens in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was approached by someone who stabbed her multiple times before fleeing, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified her as 32-year-old Olga Maria Calderon. She lived in Humboldt Park.

Detectives are questioning a “person of interest” in connection with the attack Monday morning, police said. No money or items were stolen from the store.

The store remained closed Sunday afternoon. As news crews milled around, customers hoping to pick up prescriptions and other medications were met by a pair of shuttered metal gates blocking the entrance.

Migdalia Santiago, a 63-year-old woman who lives in the area, said she was “shocked” to hear about the killing from a local businessman.

“These are awesome people, very nice people, in this Walgreens,” Santiago said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.