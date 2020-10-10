Person robs victims with knife in Brighton Park

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of robberies reported in September in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

In each incident someone approached victims on the street with a knife and demanded property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 2500 block of West 47th Street and about 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 4400 block of South Troy Street, police said.

Police believe two to three males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.