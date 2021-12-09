Person seen carrying rifle in Loop parking garage
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for an individual who was observed carrying what appears to be a silver rifle in a parking garage in the Loop Thursday afternoon.
The incident occurred at about 1:47 p.m. in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street.
The subject was wearing a black winter jacket, dark jeans with a red bandana in his back right pocket. He was also carrying a silver/black backpack.
Image 1 of 3
▼
( )
He was last seen walking northbound from the Metra station, police said.
Advertisement
Anyone with information is asked to contact the 1st District at 312-745-4290.