Person seen trying to enter homes, vehicles, garages in Mount Greenwood

article

Mount Greenwood residents are on alert after a male was seen trying to get into homes, vehicles and garages in the Far Southwest Side neighborhood.

The male was seen walking the 11100 blocks of South Trumbull Avenue and South St. Louis Avenue between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pulling at door handles to homes, vehicles and garages and stealing property from inside when he was able to gain entry.

The same person is also suspected in two burglaries that happened between 4:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of West 109th Street and the 10800 block of South Bell Avenue, police said.

The suspect is believed to be driving a white SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.