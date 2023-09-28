Person shot on CTA Red Line train in critical condition
CHICAGO - A male victim was shot while riding the CTA Red Line in Fuller Park early Thursday morning.
The victim told responding officers that he was inside a train car when he was shot by someone he didn't know.
Police responded to the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard around midnight to investigate.
The victim refused to offer up any more information about the incident.
He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests have been reported.