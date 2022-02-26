Person shot while driving in Chicago, in critical condition: Police

A person was shot while driving in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Saturday, police said.

According to police, around 8:45 a.m., in the 1500 block of East 67th Street, a male was shot multiple times while in a vehicle, and later crashed.

He was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said.

Circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, police said.

No one is in custody at this time and Area One Detectives are investigating.