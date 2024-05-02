Person stabbed to death during fight in Austin

One person was fatally stabbed and another was wounded during a fight Wednesday night inside an apartment in the Austin neighborhood.

A male and a female, whose ages were unknown, were in an argument that turned physical around 10:30 p.m. in an apartment in the first block of North Lotus Avenue, according to police.

The male began choking the female and she pulled out a knife and stabbing him in the neck. He ran out of the apartment and was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

The femal was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for bruising to the face and body.

Area Four detectives are investigating.