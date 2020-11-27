Person struck by Red Line train after being pushed onto tracks at Jackson

A person was injured after being pushed into the path of an oncoming train Friday in the Loop.

About 7:20 p.m., a male got into an argument with another person on the platform at the Jackson station in the 200 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

The argument turned physical and the suspect pushed the male into the path of an oncoming train, police said.

The male was struck by the train and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.