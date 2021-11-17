Man with AR-15 style rifle among protesters who gathered outside Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Small crowds of protesters on both sides of the Kyle Rittenhouse case have stayed vigilant outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

As deliberations continue in the Kyle Rittenhouse case, there has been a lot of action outside the Courthouse.

One person was tackled by police and arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, a man was carrying what appeared to be an AR-15 style rifle and a bullhorn.

He was heard calling Black Lives Matter a terrorist organization.

The man was eventually escorted away by police.

Throughout the day, more than 100 people have gathered on the Kenosha County courthouse steps awaiting the verdict.

Some were seen waving flags, playing music and talking about the case.

There were a few groups that clashed with Kenosha police, but law enforcement was able to quickly gain control.

Representatives from Rainbow Push Coalition, Jacob Blake's family and Black Lives Matter were all outside the courthouse as well.

Many supporters of Kyle Rittenhouse were also seen outside, claiming he had the right to protect himself.