Person trapped in Streamwood house fire rescued

A person was rescued from a house fire in Streamwood early Friday.

At about 2:04 a.m., the Streamwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Emerald Drive.

Upon arrival, fire companies found heavy smoke showing from the front and the rear of the house. Additionally, police relayed to firefighters that a person was trapped on the second story of the home.

Fire companies performed a search, found the person inside and removed them from the home. The victim was treated and released at the scene and no other injuries were reported.

It is believed that the fire originated in the basement of the home and fire and smoke damage in the basement was significant. The preliminary damage estimate is about $150,000.

The Streamwood Fire Investigation Team is working to determine the cause of the fire.