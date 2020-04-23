Person uses Facebook to lure victims, rob them in Lawndale: police

Chicago police are warning residents of a person who has used social media to meet victims and rob them in Lawndale on the West Side.

In each incident a male, thought to be between 17 and 20-years-old, met victims on Facebook, agrees to meet up in the 1200 block of South Christiana Avenue, then attacks them and demands their property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In one incident, the male pulled out a knife when one person tried to defend themselves.

The robberies happened about 5:50 p.m. March 28 and about 4:20 p.m. April 21, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.