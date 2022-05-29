Person with gun shot by police in Rockford Casino parking lot, officials say

A person with a gun was shot by police in the parking lot of the Rockford Casino Saturday night, Winnebago County and Rockford officials confirmed.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Rockford Police Department received a call for service at the casino.

Upon arrival, police engaged with an individual who had a gun in the parking lot.

Rockford police say the gun was pointed at officers, and at that time, officers fired upon the subject.

The subject was transported to a local hospital, and is listed in critical condition.

No officers were injured.

It is unknown how many people were in the casino and in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

It is also unknown how many shots were fired.