Person with loaded 9mm arrested at O’Hare security checkpoint: police

A person was arrested Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport after authorities found a loaded gun in their carry-on bag.

Officers were called a little before 8 a.m. to a checkpoint at the airport for a weapons violation, according to Chicago police.

The officers saw an image of a firearm on the x-ray screen and then searched the bag, police said.

Inside, they found a loaded 9mm handgun, police said. The person, who had a valid FOID card and concealed-carry license, was arrested, police said. Charges are pending.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Aviation could not be reached for comment.