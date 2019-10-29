Expand / Collapse search

Person with loaded 9mm arrested at O’Hare security checkpoint: police

O'Hare International Airport
Sun-Times Media Wire
A sign directs travelers to a security checkpoint staffed by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at O'Hare Airport on June 2, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images )

CHICAGO - A person was arrested Tuesday at O’Hare International Airport after authorities found a loaded gun in their carry-on bag.

Officers were called a little before 8 a.m. to a checkpoint at the airport for a weapons violation, according to Chicago police.

The officers saw an image of a firearm on the x-ray screen and then searched the bag, police said.

Inside, they found a loaded 9mm handgun, police said. The person, who had a valid FOID card and concealed-carry license, was arrested, police said. Charges are pending.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Aviation could not be reached for comment.