Peso Pluma announces United Center show

Mexican superstar Peso Pluma announced another Chicago show this year as part of his upcoming arena tour.

Fresh off of winning a Grammy for his album, "Genesis," Peso Pluma will perform at the United Center on Oct. 6, the third-to-last show on his "Exodo" tour.

Peso Pluma skyrocketed up the Billboard charts with hits such as "Ella Baila Sola" and "Lady Gaga."

Presale tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday while general on-sale starts Friday at noon at LiveNation.com.

Peso Pluma will also headline Chicago's Sueños Music Festival, taking place from May 25-26 at Grant Park.

Peso Pluma 2024 tour dates

May 26, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Suenos Festival

May 28, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May 30, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

May 31, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 1, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

June 3, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

June 4, 2024 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

June 7, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 9, 2024 - New York, NY - Governor’s Ball

June 10, 2024 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

June 12, 2024 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

June 21, 2024 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

June 23, 2024 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

June 26, 2024 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

June 28, 2024 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

June 30, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 17, 2024 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

July 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 23, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Arena

July 26, 2024 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

July 30, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 31, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

August 3, 2024 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

August 5, 2024 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

August 6, 2024 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

August 9, 2024 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 10, 2024 - Rosarito, MX - Baja Beach Fest

August 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

August 13, 2024 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

August 16, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 27, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

August 28, 2024 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

September 3, 2024 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

September 7, 2024 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center at Fresno State

September 12, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

September 17, 2024 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

September 23, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

October 6, 2024 - Chicago, IL - United Center

October 9, 2024 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 11, 2024 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena