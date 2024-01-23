Sueños Music Festival: Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro and Maluma to perform in Grant Park
CHICAGO - Sueños Music Festival just announced its 2024 lineup, bringing global superstars to Chicago including Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro and Maluma.
Grant Park will host the third annual Sueños Fest on May 25-26. The festival will feature over 25 reggaeton and Latin artists, dozens of bars and local Latin food vendors.
Passes will go on sale for those 18 and older at noon on Thursday. Two-day general admission tickets start at $310. The El Sueño pass costs $1,880 and includes a complimentary full-service bar and food and access to premium seating among other amenities.
Those interested in passes are encouraged to join the waitlist to unlock early access.
Sueños Festival 2024 lineup
- Rauw Alejandro
- Peso Pluma
- Maluma
- Ivan Cornejo
- Young Miko
- Bizarrap
- Mora
- Jowell y Randy
- Rels B
- Xavi
- Manuel Turizo
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Alvaro Diaz
- Latin Mafia
- Bad Gyal
- Alexis y Fido
- Elena Rose
- Sorry Papi
- Dani Flow
- Delilah
- DJ Miriam
- Redbull Batalla
- DJ Fredy Fresco
- DJ Dynamiq
Check out the Sueños website for more details.