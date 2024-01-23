Sueños Music Festival: Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro and Maluma to perform in Grant Park

article

Sueños Music Festival just announced its 2024 lineup, bringing global superstars to Chicago including Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro and Maluma.

Grant Park will host the third annual Sueños Fest on May 25-26. The festival will feature over 25 reggaeton and Latin artists, dozens of bars and local Latin food vendors.

Passes will go on sale for those 18 and older at noon on Thursday. Two-day general admission tickets start at $310. The El Sueño pass costs $1,880 and includes a complimentary full-service bar and food and access to premium seating among other amenities.

Those interested in passes are encouraged to join the waitlist to unlock early access.

Sueños Festival 2024 lineup

Rauw Alejandro

Peso Pluma

Maluma

Ivan Cornejo

Young Miko

Bizarrap

Mora

Jowell y Randy

Rels B

Xavi

Manuel Turizo

Gabito Ballesteros

Alvaro Diaz

Latin Mafia

Bad Gyal

Alexis y Fido

Elena Rose

Sorry Papi

Dani Flow

Delilah

DJ Miriam

Redbull Batalla

DJ Fredy Fresco

DJ Dynamiq

Check out the Sueños website for more details.