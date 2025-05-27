Pet surrenders soar in Chicago, pushing city shelter to the brink

The Brief Pet surrenders at Chicago Animal Care and Control are up more than 300% this year, overwhelming the shelter and filling cages to capacity. Owners cite financial hardship and stricter housing rules as key reasons for giving up their pets; officials urge surrender as a last resort. CACC is calling on the public to adopt or foster, with a major fee-waived adoption event set for Saturday, June 14.



Chicago Animal Care and Control is experiencing a troubling surge in pet surrenders, with hundreds of owners giving up their dogs and cats and pushing the shelter to capacity.

What we know:

Each day, a line forms outside the facility's intake center as pet owners arrive to surrender their animals.

So far this year, surrenders are up more than 300% compared to last year.

Right now, cages at the CACC facility near 29th Street and Western Avenue are full. The department is urgently calling on community members to consider fostering or adopting to help ease the burden.

CACC partners with more than 100 shelters, but those facilities are at capacity, too, said Armando Tejeda, the agency’s public information officer.

Tejeda said the increase in surrenders is largely driven by financial struggles, including the rising cost of pet food and veterinary care, as well as stricter housing rules enforced by landlords. But he urged residents to view surrendering a pet as a last resort.

"As a municipal shelter, we do have a mandate for stray animals, so if a stray animal comes in, it has to stay here mandatory 5-7 days to see if the owner comes forward. If it's an owner surrender, there's no hold on that animal. So when it does come time for hard decisions, especially with the influx of animals we're seeing, they try to go by behavior, health, things like that if the animal is deteriorating, but unfortunately, owner surrenders, there's no hold for them," Tejeda said. "If you are bringing your pet here, just talk to us first, reach out. It might be something like they need a bag of pet food to get by until the next paycheck. We have that here."

What's next:

CACC’s next large adoption event is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, and adoption fees will be waived.

In the meantime, walk-in adoptions are available daily, with a standard fee of $65.