Pfizer vaccine will reportedly be approved by FDA for use in kids 12 to 15 years old early next week

The FDA will reportedly approve the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15 early next week.

That is according to the New York Times. The news was foreshadowed over the weekend by former FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottleib, who is on the board of Pfizer. He said in an interview: "I'm hopeful the FDA is going to authorize that in a very short time period."

Gottlieb estimated that about 5 million children between the ages of 12 and 15 would immediately receive the shot following approval, while another 5 to 7 million would likely be vaccinated before the beginning of the fall 2021 school year.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only shot approved for use in 16 and 17-year-olds in the United States.

Children make up about one-fourth of the U.S. population. Estimates for the country to reach "herd immunity," or widespread resistance to the virus, range between 70% to 85% of the population being vaccinated.