Phone store robberies reported in Homan Square, Heart of Chicago

Police are searching for people wanted in connection with two phone store robberies reported in March and April in Homan Square and Heart of Chicago.

In each incident, people entered a mobile phone store, implied they had a weapon and took items by force, Chicago police said.

The first robbery was reported about 4:15 p.m. March 23 in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said.

The second robbery happened about 10:30 a.m. April 2 in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road, police said.

The robbers are believed to be between 25 and 30 years old and 5-foot-6 to 6-feet tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.