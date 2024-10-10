IN PHOTOS: Stunning display of Northern lights across Chicagoland
Image 1 of 16
▼
Northern Lights in Crystal Lake (Slone Salerno)
CHICAGO - Residents across the Chicagoland area were treated to a breathtaking, rare sight of the northern lights on Thursday night.
With clear skies across the region, skywatchers captured the beautiful colors of the aurora borealis dancing across the sky.
The lights were seen in Crystal Lake, Aurora, Kirkland, Genoa, Northwest Indiana, Chicago and several other areas.
RELATED: Northern lights visible again in Chicagoland
Tips for viewing the northern lights
- Go north.
- Go to areas with less light pollution. You can use this map to find the best spots near you.
- Often, the best times to see the aurora are closer to midnight.
- The spring and fall are often the best times to see the aurora, because "the subtleties in the way the solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere" can create larger geomagnetic storms.