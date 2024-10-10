IN PHOTOS: Stunning display of Northern lights across Chicagoland

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Northern Lights in Crystal Lake (Slone Salerno)

Residents across the Chicagoland area were treated to a breathtaking, rare sight of the northern lights on Thursday night.

With clear skies across the region, skywatchers captured the beautiful colors of the aurora borealis dancing across the sky.

The lights were seen in Crystal Lake, Aurora, Kirkland, Genoa, Northwest Indiana, Chicago and several other areas.

Tips for viewing the northern lights