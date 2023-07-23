Photos show vehicle involved in Logan Square hit-and-run that injured 21-year-old woman

article

Police are searching for a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run that occurred last month in Logan Square.

At about 10:17 p.m. on June 13, a 21-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Kedzie Avenue.

The striking vehicle then fled north-westbound on Milwaukee Avenue.

On Sunday, police released photos of the striking vehicle, which is a gray 1996 Chevrolet van with Illinois registration AH42791.

If anyone has information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.