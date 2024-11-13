PHOTOS: Suburban mall gets fresh new look

North Riverside Park Mall is showing off its fresh new look on Wednesday after a $9 million makeover!

Located at 7501 West Cermak Road, the mall has seen some major upgrades, including new flooring, updated ceilings, improved lighting and a brand-new entrance.

To mark the occasion, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m., featuring speeches from local officials and long-time visitors sharing their memories of the mall.

One of the standout features of the renovation is a stunning 59-foot by 10-foot mural by well-known Chicago artist Emmy Star Brown. Titled "Gather," the vibrant abstract piece is meant to capture a sense of community and will be completed by mid-November.