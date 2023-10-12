Pickleball social club to open in Lincoln Park

article

Chicago's largest indoor pickleball facility is set to open in the Lincoln Park neighborhood this upcoming winter.

New business, SPF, will be located at 2121 N. Clybourn Avenue. The venue will be designed to serve as a year-round recreation center and community hub.

The facility is expected to open following the first phase of the project. The phase includes eight dedicated pickleball courts with instant replay technology, an indoor turf field with space for other games, events and programming.

There will also be guest amenities available including spacious locker rooms complete with saunas and showers. Phase one will include a full service coffee-bar as well.

Following the installation and opening of the courts, SPF plans to bring local, unique dinning options to the event center.

"When designing SPF, we set out to create an experience that is very uniquely Chicago, while giving guests a space to stay active and engaged with friends and family throughout the year," said Richard Green, SPF Partner.

SPF has partnered with a variety of Chicago-favorite chefs and restauranteurs, including Honey Butter Fried Chicken founders Josh Kulp and Christine Cikowski, along with former Galit chef de cuisine, Tom Carlin. In addition, SPF’s coffee bar will feature Kikwetu Coffee, a family-owned Chicago-based coffee brand born in Kenya.

The new business plans to offer Cucumber Club for children ages 3 through 11, including tennis and pickleball camps, lessons, special events and more.